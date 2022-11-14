Q3 2022 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Noha Baraka - CI Capital Research - Sector Head of Fintech



Hello, everyone. Thank you for dialing in. This is Noha Baraka from CI Capital Research. We have the pleasure to be hosting today Telecom Egypt 3Q '22 Results Conference Call. From the management team, we have with us Mr. Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; Mr. Wael Hanafy, Finance Senior Director. As usual, we will start off with a brief presentation by the management team, and then we will open the floor for questions. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Wael Hanafy - Telecom Egypt Company - Senior Director of Finance



Thank you, Noha, and thank you to CI Capital for hosting this quarter's conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter of 2022 as well as other operational highlights. A copy of the press release is available on our IR website. We will start with a briefing of the operational performance in the corporate presented by our CEO, Mr. Adel Hamed, followed by the key financial highlights to be presented by