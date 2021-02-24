Half Year 2021 Nova Eye Medical Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Thomas H. Spurling - Nova Eye Medical Limited - Consultant & Director
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to listen to the story of our first half results. I have with me today Victor Previn in the room here in Kent Town in Adelaide in our office (inaudible) as well.
So we have the deck. If we could just -- we have the disclaimer, and then we fall through to our first slide on Page 3, discussion of our business. As all of you are aware, following the sale of business -- the Laser and Ultrasound business, our Nova Eye -- renamed Nova Eye business comprises 2 segments rather than 3, a glaucoma surgical devices business and a business in laser therapy for chronic age-related retinal conditions.
First on the glaucoma surgical devices segment. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the developed world.
