Nova Eye Medical Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Victor Previn - Nova Eye Medical Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Nova Eye Medical. It is now 11:30 a.m. Adelaide Time. My name is Victor Previn, Executive Chairman of Nova Eye Medical, and Chairman of today's meeting. I'm pleased to report on the results achieved for our company in the 2021 financial year.



Despite the uncertainty imposed upon our business by COVID-19, Nova Eye achieved results in 2021 that were a material improvement on the previous year. As you know, our business has 2 segments. Firstly, the glaucoma surgical devices segment and secondly, the AlphaRET retina rejuvenation 2RT segment. I will discuss each business separately. The glaucoma surgical devices segment reported a 24% increase in sales during the 2021 year measured in constant currency. The growth was achieved through improved sales and marketing management in the U.S., the major market for the company's products, and the establishment of a sales team in Germany to sell direct to eye surgeons from November 2020, replacing the previous distribution