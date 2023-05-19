Nova Eye Medical Ltd Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

May 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Thomas H. Spurling - Nova Eye Medical Limited - MD & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



Thanks very much, Paul. We -- I'm here to talk to you today about ophthalmology. That's the delivery of products to eye surgeons globally. We're addressing, our company addresses the leading -- 2 leading causes of blindness in the world. And as such, we consider to have -- to be preserving one of the most valuable assets in the world, and that's our eyesight.



Next slide. Our disclaimer there includes the anatomy of the eye very briefly. The front of the eye, we have the lens and the cornea, which along -- which contains the eye's irrigation system. At the back of the eye, we have the retina. The front of the eye focuses light to the back of the eye. And the retina sends the signals to the brain, the light signals to the brain. There's diseases -- we -- our business has worked on diseases of the retina, at the back and on the front.



Next slide. So the snapshot of our business, as I said, those 2 leading causes of blindness in the world. One is glaucoma, and one is age-related macular