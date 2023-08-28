Full Year 2023 Nova Eye Medical Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Thomas H. Spurling - Nova Eye Medical Limited - MD & Executive Director



So our first target is the sum of A, B and C, which is about 1,200 customers. When we get through to D, this D section, which is the large volume of cataract and comprehensive surgeons, we estimate about 10,000 of those in the United States. So we have a very systematic approach, starting with our active accounts. We go then to our inactive accounts. We proceed to new accounts who we call co-surgeons, and then we move to the cataract and refractive. This is our very targeted sales plan that we're working with our field sales team. Remember, we have a team of employees sales people including trainers in the United States, boots on the ground, pushing our device into the hands of surgeons.



Next slide. The glaucoma opportunity is a large one. Glaucoma is -- has been treated for many years with drops, $6.1 billion market nominally. The aging population drives a prevalence and general growth in that number in developed countries. But within that market, there's a need for glaucoma surgical