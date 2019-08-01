Half Year 2019 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Peter Obaseki - FCMB Group Plc - COO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Peter Obaseki, Chief Operating Officer, FCMB Group Plc. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to our second quarter 2019 teleconference call and webcast for analyst and investors to discuss about 2019.



Let me start by introducing senior members of our management team who are present on this call. Kayode Adewuyi, the Chief Financial Officer of the Group; Adam Nuru, Managing Director of the bank, First City Monument Bank [limited]; Ms. Oluwatoyin Olaiya, Chief Risk Officer; (inaudible) [Transcity Asset Management Limited, EPCAN] representing assets our wealth management business; Mr. Tolu Osinibi, Executive Director, FCMB Capital