Q1 2020 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Ladipupo Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2020 investors and analysts presentation.



I have on the call today with me today a number of my colleagues from the bank, Mr. Adam Nuru, the Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Limited. I also have Mrs. Yemisi Edun, the Executive Director, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer of FCMB Limited. Mrs. Toyin Olaiya, the Chief Risk Officer, is also on the call and will be speaking. And we have the Chief Digital Officer of the bank, Emeka Eboegbune.



From our Investment Management division, we have James Ilori,