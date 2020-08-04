Q2 2020 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to today's FCMB Group PLC's Half-Year 2020 Results webcast and conference call.



this conference is being recorded today, 4th of August 2020.



I would like now to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group PLC. Please go ahead, Sir.



Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. Good afternoon once again everyone. I would like to, first of all, let you know who will be on this call today with me. We have Mr. Adam Nuru who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, as well as Mr. Yemisi Edun who is the CFO and Executive Director of the bank. We also have our Chief Risk Officer, Mrs. Toyin Olaiya, as well as our Chief Digital Officer, Mrs. Emeka Eboegbune.



From the holding company, we have Mr. Femi Badeji, who is the Corporate Investment Banking Director, as well as the CFO, Mr. Kayode Adewuyi. And from our Asset