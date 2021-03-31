Full Year 2020 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the investors and analyst presentation for the results of FCMB Group Plc. I would like to mention who we have also on this call. In addition to myself, we have the acting Managing Director of the bank; Mrs. Yemisi Edun. We also have the Corporate Investment Banking Director that sits in our holding company, Mr. Femi Badeji. We have our Head of -- or MD of FCMB Asset Management, Mr. James Ilori. In addition to that, we also have our Chief Risk Officer, Mrs. Toyin Olaiya. We have our Chief Digital Officer, Emeka Eboegbune; and our Head of Investor