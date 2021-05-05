Q1 2021 FCMB Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Our Q1 2021 investor and analyst presentation. I would like to introduce others in the room with me today, which I would introduce in the order of which they will be speaking.



First of all, I have Kayode Adewuyi, who is the CFO of FCMB Group, the holding company. He will be taking us through the results overview after