Dec 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to FCMB Group Plc's nine months' analyst and investor presentation. The figures and performance that we are presenting today include the audited numbers of the bank that was done as at September 2021. Hence, the delay in the publishing of our nine months' results.
And this is done to enable us to transfer dividends to our holding [companies] ahead of our full year numbers. I will be taking you through the initial introduction and then hand over to our Chief Financial Officer, Deji Fayose, who will talk you through the nine months' results overviews.
After this, we will be having a review of our digital business activities, which would be done by Mr. Gbolahan Joshua, that is [not] actually [spaces] in this agenda. But, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua, who is our Chief Operating Officer in the holding company, will be walking you through the digital business review. We will then have Yemisi Edun, the Managing Director, take us through the review of the commercial and [retail banking] business.
Q3 2021 FCMB Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
