Q3 2022 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the FCMB nine-month 2022 results webcast and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ladi Balogun. Please go ahead.



Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q3 investor and analyst presentation. The releasing of our results was delayed, as communicated, due to the fact that we were conducting an audit of the Nigerian banking subsidiary, which was completed. So the numbers that you have there for the Nigerian bank are also audited as of nine months.



In the room, with me today, and who will also be speaking, we have from the holding company, the Chief Operating Officer, Gbolahan Joshua, and an Executive Director. We also have the Executive Director in charge of Investment Banking & Coverage with the holding company, Mr. Femi Badeji. And we have the Chief Financial Officer from the holding