Full Year 2022 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 05, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the financial year 2022 investors and analysts' presentation. I will start by just introducing those that I have in the room with me today in no particular order.



We have the Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua. We're also with the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Deji Fayose. We have present the Executive Director, Investment Banking and Coverage for the Group, Mr. Femi Badeji. We also have the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Tunji Onamusi.



From the bank, we have the Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Nigeria, Mrs. Yemisi Edun; and the Executive Director, Risk and Compliance, Mrs. Toyin Olaiya. We have present the Executive Direct -- the Chief Executive Officer of Credit Direct Limited, Mr. Chuks Nwanze. And we also have the CEO of FCMB Asset Management, Mr. James Ilori. I believe that is everyone in the room. Most of whom will be speaking or providing supporting information. I believe we also have the CFO of the bank here, Mr. Kayode Adewuyi.



So