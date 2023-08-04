Q2 2023 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the H1 2023 investors and analysts presentation for FCMB Group Plc. I will be leading the presentation today, and with me in the room are also the Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua; the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Deji Fayose; and the Group Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Tunji Onamusi; and -- sorry, the Group Executive Director, Investment Banking and Coverage, Mr. Femi Badeji.



From the bank, we have Mrs. Yemisi Edun who is the CEO of the Bank. We also have in the room the CEO of Credit Direct Limited, our consumer finance business, Mr. Chuk Nwanze. And we have the CEO of FCMB Asset Management who will be taking us