Half Year 2021 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eclipx Group 1H '21 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Julian Russell, CEO. Please go ahead.



Julian Russell - Eclipx Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Lexi. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our 1H '21 results presentation. Today, we're presenting to the first set of clean financials after simplification, and it's a vastly improved story compared to where we were at the outset of COVID this time last year. I'll cover off on the performance highlights shortly and then hand over to Damien to run through the detailed financials. We'll then finish up with an update on our strategic initiatives and outlook. But first, let's start with the performance highlights on Slide 5.



Notwithstanding the current supply chain disruptions in new business writings, all key financial indicators are very positive. We delivered a 77% growth in cash NPATA compared to 1H '20. This growth was helped in part by end of lease income, which was 107% up in terms of