Full Year 2021 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining our FY '21 results presentation. Today, we are presenting the first full year of clean financials since simplification. It's a vastly improved story compared to where we were 18 months ago at the outset of COVID. We're not only proud of the strength of this financial results but also the strategy rebuild that we've commenced, including our progress on ESG matters. I'll cover the FY '21 highlights shortly and then hand over to Damien to go through the detailed financials. We'll then briefly update on our strategic initiatives and outlook. But first, let's start with the performance highlights over on Slide 5.



I'm delighted to say that this is the best performance in our group's operating history. NPATA is up 110% to $86.1 million.