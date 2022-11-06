Full Year 2022 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Eclipx Group FY '22 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call.



Julian Russell - Eclipx Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining our FY '22 results presentation. Today, we are presenting to an all-time record set of results for our Group. We've seen absolute outperformance in this set of results and we're highly confident about how well the Group is positioned for future growth in any environment. I'll cover the highlights shortly and then hand across to Damien to go through the financials and strategy. We will then briefly update on our outlook before taking questions.



First, let's start with the performance highlights on Slide 5. This is the best 12-month performance in our Group's history. We've outperformed on every key line item. NPATA was up 29% to $110.8 million. The bridge here shows 3 underlying drivers of growth in the period. Firstly, NOI pre