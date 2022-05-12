May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

David Tasker - Chapter One Advisors - Moderator



Thanks, everyone, for joining this investor webinar today. We will be featuring Galileo Mining through its Managing Director, Mr. Brad Underwood, who will be giving a presentation today on the exciting and significant announcement made yesterday regarding the palladium-platinum discovery and its a 100% Norseman project.



So without further ado, I'd like to introduce Brad Underwood, the Managing Director of Galileo Mining, who will now take you through a short presentation and then open the session to question and answers. Brad, over to you.



Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman & MD



Great. Thanks, David, and appreciate everyone who's listening in today. I know there are a variety of people from those who are new to the story to those who have been