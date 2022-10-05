Oct 05, 2022 - Oct 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Dan Lougher - Western Areas Limited - Moderator



Our next speaker is Brad Underwood, Managing Director of Galileo Mining. Brad is a geologist with over 20 years' experience in exploration, mining, and prospecting. He has been involved with the discoveries of copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, and palladium resources. And as I said, he is currently working as MD of Galileo. Brad, please.



Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman & MD



Thanks, everyone, for coming and turning up today. I'd like to start our presentations with our key messages. And I think if you can remember a few things about us in the weeks and months to come, I would have done a good job.



So we are a very well-supported company, our largest shareholder being well known mining entrepreneur prospector, Mark Creasy; and also our second largest shareholder being IGO, who spoke this morning. We have high value palladium and nickel targets and an existing laterite resource.



We're very much focused here in Western Australia, and we're quite parochial. We truly believe