Apr 21, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 21, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* John Hoedemaker

Good Drinks Australia Limited - Managing Director & Head of Sales

* Marcel Brandenburg

Good Drinks Australia Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



=====================

John Hoedemaker - Good Drinks Australia Limited - Managing Director & Head of Sales



Hello. I'm John Hoedemaker, Managing Director at Good Drinks Australia; and I'm joined here today with CFO, Marcel Brandenburg. And thank you for your time and attendance, and welcome to our update for Q3 financial year '21.



Well, the year has been fantastic to date. Our brands, 8.8 million liters of Good Drinks brands, up 42%. Sales volume in total, including contract-brewed brands, up similar numbers, and production volume, also up 40% year to date. So great results, and the momentum in our business is growing and continuing strongly. We expect the momentum to continue and for the financial year '21 full-year results to come home well.



Good