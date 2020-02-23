Full Year 2019 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thanks, Travis. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2019 full year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. As Travis said, my name is Gary Carroll, I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8. I'm joined on today's call by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams. What we'll do is we'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time at the end for any questions.



Starting with Slide 5, which sets out the key highlights for the year from both an operating and a strategic perspective. In 2019, the group made solid progress despite a challenging environment. Over the last 2 years, we've been investing in quality and capability to be the center of choice for families in every neighborhood, and these