Full Year 2020 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Rachel, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 full year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education. I'm joined today by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams. As Rachel outlined, we'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time for any questions.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging both the Jagera people and Turrbal people who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we're conducting the meeting today. We respect their spiritual relationship with their country, and we pay our respects to Elders, past, present and emerging. And I'd like to extend that respect to any Aboriginal and