Full Year 2022 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Pejman Okhovat - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2022 full year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. My name is Pejman Okhovat, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education. I'm joined today by our Group CFO, Sharyn Williams; and Tracey Wood, our Chief Legal Quality and Risk Officer. Sharyn and I will have the pleasure of walking you through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time for questions.



I'd like to begin this meeting by acknowledging the Gadigal of Eora nation, who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we are conducting this presentation today. We respect the spiritual relationship with a country and we pay our respects to the elders past, present and emerging. I send our