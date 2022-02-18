Feb 18, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Tim McGowen - ShareCafe - Analyst



I'm ready to start. First up we have Genetic Signatures, ISX code GSS, market cap of around $192 million, one-year return of minus 22%. The company is a specialist molecular diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary platform technology, 3base. We have and welcome back CEO and Director, John Melki. John, over to you. Thank you.



John Melki - Genetic Signatures Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thanks so much, Tim. It's always a pleasure to be part of ShareCafe. I'm going to use the next 10 minutes to introduce the Company to those that don't know us. I'm going to highlight our half year financial results, which we just released this morning, and I'm going to discuss our plans looking forward, particularly in that post COVID era.



So if I can go through to my first slide. So Genetic Signatures is a 20-year-old listed company. We make molecular or PCR based tests to identify infectious diseases. So these are the microorganisms that infect humans, they make us sick. Some of them have a