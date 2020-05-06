May 06, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Pauline Blight-Johnston, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Tenada. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us this morning to discuss the first quarter financial results of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. I'm Pauline Blight-Johnston, Genworth's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. I'm here with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bencsik. This is my first earnings call with investors since joining Genworth, and I'm delighted to be here with you today. I'm looking forward to meeting many of you in person when we all get back to working in the office.
I'll start with Slide 5 of the presentation. At the outset, I want to make some remarks about the environment we find ourselves in due to COVID-19.
