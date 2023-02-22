Half Year 2023 HMC Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

David Di Pilla - HMC Capital Limited - MD, Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Joining me on the call are Will McMicking, Group CFO; Sid Sharma, Group COO; Misha Mohl, Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. Before we commence, HMC Capital would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



Today, you will hear how we are accelerating the evolution of HMC Capital into a sophisticated and diversified alternative asset manager with multiple growth drivers. We are building a scalable funds management platform, which