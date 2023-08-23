Full Year 2023 HMC Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. David Di Pilla, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



David Di Pilla - HMC Capital Limited - MD, Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Joining me on the call today are Will McMicking, Group CFO; and Misha Mohl, Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. Before we commence, HMC Capital would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



As I reflect on the last 12 months, I am incredibly proud of what our business looks like today compared to the same time last year. We've had another active period of fundraising, new product creation and capital deployment, which is