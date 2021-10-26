Humm Group Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

We have a packed agenda today. But before diving in, I thought I'd highlight 2 new announcements that we're pleased to provide our shareholders. First off, the Board has confirmed a return to dividend payments from the first half '22. We're also exploring a possible divestment of the New Zealand Commercial leasing business. We'll expand on these announcements in their respective sections, but I wanted to provide some context on our discussion today and our decision to hold today's session.



It was born out of our desire to address a number of recurring themes ranked with discussions with existing and potential shareholders. Firstly, the need for us to explain our business