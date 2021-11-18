Humm Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Andrew J. Abercrombie - Humm Group Limited - Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon and welcome.



My name is Andrew Abercrombie, and I am the Chair of humm group limited.



On behalf of my fellow directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the virtual 2021 Annual General Meeting of humm group limited. I welcome shareholders and others joining us online.



We have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open. The notice of meeting has been distributed, and I will take it as read.



I would now like to introduce your Board, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and the group company Secretary: on my right, joining me here in Melbourne, John Wylie; on my left, Christine Christian, Deputy Chair, Chair of Risk and Compliance Committee. Joining us from Sydney, from left to right: Rajeev Dhawan, Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee; Alistair Muir, Chair of the Technology Committee; and Carole Campbell, Chair of the Audit Committee; then, Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer; Adrian Fisk, Chief Financial Officer; and Belinda Hannover, group