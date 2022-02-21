Half Year 2022 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Rebecca James - Humm Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our half year '22 results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of hummgroup, and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Fisk.



What hummgroup is known for and what we have a history of is finance for bigger ticket items. There is no one else in the local market and, indeed, globally that can offer virtually instant credit provisioning up to $30,000 for installment payment products. With a strong history in consumer and SME finance, strong credit funding and securitization disciplines and a decision platform that serves us across our suite of products, we are able to run a profitable business and self-fund our growth.



The purpose is to help our customers and their families to afford and live their best lives with