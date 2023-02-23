Half Year 2023 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our half year '23 results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, CEO of hummgroup, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Adrian Fisk.



Today's results are an outcome of initiatives taken over the course of the past 12 months to align with our core offering in bigger ticket items and ensure that we are in the strongest position to continue to grow our business in a profitable and competitive manner. During the period, we have grown our receivables book by over 27% to $3.8 billion in the half, with the overwhelming majority of it in what we would call financing bigger ticket items for small to medium businesses and consumers. Less than 2% of our business finances small items in the buy now pay later