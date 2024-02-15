Feb 15, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Presentation

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to IAG's financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023. My name is Mark Ley, I'm Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we have