Full Year 2019 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Our presentation today will be in 2 parts. We'll be presenting on the results for financial year '19, and then we will present on the acquisition and entitlement offer in a little more detail.



I'm pleased to report another strong year of growth and profit for Integral Diagnostics in financial year '19. We delivered solid growth in financial year '19, a 41% growth in our bottom line operating net profit after-tax, 40% growth -- 39% growth in operating EBITDA, 30% growth in operating earnings per share, 23% growth in operating revenue and a 39% growth in our statutory net profit after-tax. We successfully integrated significant acquisitions in Auckland and in Geelong, and both of those acquisitions are performing in line with