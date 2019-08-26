Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Integral Diagnostics, IDX, FY '19 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ian Kadish, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. Our presentation today will be in 2 parts. We'll be presenting on the results for financial year '19, and then we will present on the acquisition and entitlement offer in a little more detail.
I'm pleased to report another strong year of growth and profit for Integral Diagnostics in financial year '19. We delivered solid growth in financial year '19, a 41% growth in our bottom line operating net profit after-tax, 40% growth -- 39% growth in operating EBITDA, 30% growth in operating earnings per share, 23% growth in operating revenue and a 39% growth in our statutory net profit after-tax. We successfully integrated significant acquisitions in Auckland and in Geelong, and both of those acquisitions are performing in line with
Full Year 2019 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...