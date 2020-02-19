Half Year 2020 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining the call. My name is Ian Kadish, I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined this morning by Anne Lockwood, our Chief Financial and Commercial Officer. We are pleased to be talking to you today to discuss our results for the first half of financial year '20.



I'll start with reviewing the financial highlights. We delivered above-market organic growth as well as growth from acquisitions in the first half. We grew our operating revenue by 15.3%, and we grew both our operating EBITDA and our operating net profit after tax by about 10%. We also grew our statutory net profit after tax by 1.9%. We completed the acquisition of the Imaging Queensland Group effective from the one -- from