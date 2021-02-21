Feb 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Integral Diagnostics IDX FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ian Kadish, CEO. Please go ahead.
Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. My name is Ian Kadish. I am the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here today with -- by Anne Lockwood. Anne is our Chief Financial and Commercial Officer.
It is our privilege today to be able to present to you on another strong set of results for Integral Diagnostics in what has been a challenging period. The results today were made possible by the hard work and diligence and by the selflessness and bravery of some of the finest doctors and staff in the industry, frontline health care workers who always put their patients first.
At Integral Diagnostics, we believe in a vision of a healthier world, and we deliver on this vision one patient at a time by delivering the best health outcome for each patient that
Half Year 2021 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...