Half Year 2021 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Integral Diagnostics IDX FY '21 Results Conference Call.



Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. My name is Ian Kadish. I am the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here today with -- by Anne Lockwood. Anne is our Chief Financial and Commercial Officer.



It is our privilege today to be able to present to you on another strong set of results for Integral Diagnostics in what has been a challenging period. The results today were made possible by the hard work and diligence and by the selflessness and bravery of some of the finest doctors and staff in the industry, frontline health care workers who always put their patients first.



At Integral Diagnostics, we believe in a vision of a healthier world, and we deliver on this vision one patient at a time by delivering the best health outcome for each patient that