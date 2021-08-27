Full Year 2021 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Melanie. My name is Ian Kadish. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here this morning by Anne Lockwood, who's our Chief Financial and Commercial Officer. It's our privilege this morning to present to you another strong set of results from Integral Diagnostics, thanks to the hard work and efforts of 1,524 doctors and staff across our business during some challenging times.



Our vision at IDX is to build a healthier world, and we delivered this by delivering the best health outcome we can for our patients, one patient at a time. We believe in putting our patients first always in demonstrating medical leadership, ensuring that everyone counts, delivering value for our shareholders and for all stakeholders and embracing