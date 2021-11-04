Integral Diagnostics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Kurincic - Integral Diagnostics Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Integral Diagnostics Limited. My name is Helen Kurincic, Chair of the company. It is now the appointed time for holding the meeting. I'm advised that a quorum is present, so I declare this Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Integral Diagnostics open. In doing so, I would like to acknowledge the [traditional] owners and custodians of the land I am joining you from, the Boon wurrung people and pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. Thank you for attending online.



Whilst I'm pleased to be able to use technology again this year to safely deliver our AGM, I look forward to hopefully being able to hold a hybrid meeting next year. Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



On the screen and attending the