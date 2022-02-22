Half Year 2022 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Lexy. My name is Ian Kadish. I'm the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined this morning by Craig White. Craig is our Chief Financial Officer. It's our privilege this morning to be talking to you about our H1 FY '22 results. And we also have the privilege of discussing with you an exciting acquisition that we announced this morning, together with its associated capital raise. We plan to spend 15 to 20 minutes on the H1 results, given that these results were in the main release on the Australian Stock Exchange on 27th of January when we posted a market update and then to spend about 20 minutes discussing the acquisition and associated capital raise and then have 20 minutes at the end for questions and answers.

