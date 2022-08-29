Full Year 2022 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Integral Diagnostics FY '22 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) On the call, we have with us Dr. Ian Kadish, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and Mr. Craig White, Chief Financial Officer, Integral Diagnostics. I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Ian Kadish. Please go ahead.



Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Nir. My name is Ian Kadish. I'm the Chief Executive Offer and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Craig White. Our presentation today is divided into 3 sections. I will provide an overview of FY '22. Craig will follow with some more detailed information on our financials, and I will then come back with the regulatory update and our strategy for FY '23, including our focus for the next year. And we'll then have a question-and-answer session at the end.



Integral Diagnostics is a values-driven company. We've put our patients first always. We are led by the medical