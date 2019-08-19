Full Year 2019 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Jonathan Rubinsztein - Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Infomedia's Full Year Financial Year 2019 Results Conference Call. Richard Leon, our CFO, is joining me this morning, and I'll be handing the call to him shortly.



The agenda that we've got is on Slide 3.



So if I can start on Slide 5.



My key messages today are that we have executed what we promised. I'm really pleased with how we are going. And we are really excited about the opportunities we see before us.



Before I get started, I'd just like to set the scene for those who are new to the Infomedia story.



Infomedia is one of very few global providers of market-leading parts and service software to global automotive manufacturers. We believe our data and data insights proposition is unique globally.



Our products support our customers to meet their key objectives, which are to increase their sale of branded parts and services and retain customers to their brands from one purchase to the next.



The global automotive manufacturing industry is huge,