Half Year 2020 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Jonathan Rubinsztein - Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Infomedia's call to present our results for the first half of the 2020 financial year. Richard Leon, our CFO, is joining me this morning and will walk through the financial results for the 6 months ending 31 December 2019. The agenda for this morning's call is outlined on Slide 3 of the financial results slide deck.



Before I go into our results on Slide 5, I would like to remind all of you who we are and what we do. Infomedia is a leading software provider in parts, service and data insights to the global automotive industry. Our aim is to support manufacturers improve their parts and service proposition in aftersales, the most profitable segment for automotive manufacturers globally.



Infomedia is one of very few global providers of parts and service software. Our parts and service software, combined with our data insights proposition, are unique globally, and we are very excited by the opportunities we are seeing in this space. We have 180,000 users of our