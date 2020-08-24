Full Year 2020 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jonathan Rubinsztein - Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Infomedia's call to present our results for the 2020 financial year. Richard Leon, Infomedia's CFO, is also joining me this morning. The agenda for this morning's presentation is outlined on Slide 3 of the slide deck.



On Slide 5, an overview of who we are and what we do. As you can see on the top right of the slide, we are a leading software provider in parts, service, data and insights, to the global automotive aftersales market. Our aim is to support auto manufacturers and dealers improve their aftersales, productivity and profitability. Infomedia is one of very few global providers of parts and service software. This, combined with our data and insight solutions, we believe, makes us unique. Over 95% of our revenue is recurring and more than 80% of our revenue is generated outside of Australia. We have more than 180,000 users of our software in 186 countries. We have a global workforce of over 400, approximately 300 permanent, currently all working from home.



