Half Year 2021 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Jonathan Rubinsztein - Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning to run through Infomedia's financial results for the first half of 2021 financial year. Joining me on the call this morning is Richard Leon, Infomedia's CFO.



The agenda for this morning is set out in Slide 3. I'll cover the highlights of the year before handing over to Richard to run through the financial results in detail. I'll then provide some further commentary on the market generally and our strategic priorities for the remainder of the year before opening the line for questions.



Turning to Slide 5. For those of you who are new to the Infomedia story, we are a SaaS platform provider to the global automotive industry, and one of very few global providers offering a full-service continuum across parts, service and data. We provide digital solutions for an industry-facing significant transformation. Our Next Gen SaaS platform integrates solutions for our customers and creates cross-sell opportunities to new segments. Over 95% of our revenue is recurring,