Full Year 2022 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Infomedia Limited full year results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Jens Monsees, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Jens Monsees - Infomedia Ltd - CEO & MD



Thank you, Fari. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Infomedia's 2022 Full Year Results. My name is Jens Monsees, I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Infomedia. And I'm joined today by my friends and colleague, Infomedia CFO, Gareth Turner. If you have joined through the web link, you will see the presentation attached, and I will refer to the slide numbers as we move through the results. On Slide #2, as customary, please see the disclaimer and then we start with the agenda on Slide #3. We welcome your questions after Gareth and I have gone through the presentation.



We will be covering 3 sections today. I will first guide you through a high-level business overview and FY '22 highlights, followed by a more detailed review of the FY '22 financial performance by Gareth. And I will then finish with a