Infomedia Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Bart Vogel - Infomedia Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome to the Infomedia AGM. It's absolutely wonderful to see so many people here today, makes a change from Belrose where we struggle to get anyone to join us. Clearly, the quality of the muffins in the city and the quality of our office has brought you in. But we're delighted to welcome you to our offices. We moved into this building some months ago. And as you can see, it's a good venue for us to hold our AGM as well as host our top team of employees. So thank you all for joining us here.



My name is Bart Vogel, I'm the Chairman of Infomedia Limited. And I believe we have a quorum. Now I declare the 24th Annual General Meeting of Infomedia Limited open.



A very special and warm welcome to our shareholders. There are a number of our shareholders and our largest shareholders in the room. So a big thank you and a big welcome to all of you and to all those that have worked with us over the years in advisory and support capacity. It's great to see you all here. Thank you for joining us.



I'd also like to welcome