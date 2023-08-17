Infratil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Alison Gerry -



I'd like to call the meeting to order and welcome you all to Infratil's 29th Annual Shareholder Meeting. I can confirm that under Infratil's constitution, we have a quorum and declared the meeting of shareholders properly constituted.



Like last year, shareholders were given the option to join the meeting today either online or in person. And in addition to those of you in the room today, I'm very pleased to welcome you who have joined online through our virtual meeting platform provided by Link Market Services.



For those of you online, I'd like to note that you're also eligible to submit questions. (Operator Instructions) I also advise the meeting that members of the press and non-shareholders may be present. At the completion of the meeting, I'd like to invite those in the room today to join the directors for refreshments.



But before progressing onto the business of the meeting, I'd first like to introduce you to your directors. I'm Alison Gerry. I'm an Independent Director, the Chair of the Board, a member of the Audit and Risk Nomination and Remuneration Committee,