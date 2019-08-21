Full Year 2019 Integrated Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

welcome to the Integrated Research Ltd. Fiscal Year '19 Full Year Results Investor Conference Call.



John Ruthven - Integrated Research Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the FY '19 results briefing for Integrated Research. My name is John Ruthven, and I am the CEO of IR. With me today is Peter Adams, our Chief Financial Officer and previously acting CEO for the second half of FY '19.



This morning, we posted our results presentation to the ASX website, which I will be talking to during this call. Please take this opportunity to download the presentation if you have not already done so. The agenda for today's call will follow closely the presentation, and I will refer to each slide as we progress.



Firstly, I'll provide a summary overview of results and a brief on my background and observations as the new CEO, and then Peter will take you through the