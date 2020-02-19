Half Year 2020 Integrated Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

John Ruthven - Integrated Research Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the First Half FY '20 Results Briefing for Integrated Research. My name is John Ruthven, and I'm the CEO of IR. And with me today is Peter Adams, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we posted our results presentation to the ASX website, which we will be talking to during this call. Please take this opportunity to download the presentation during the introduction if you haven't already done so. The agenda for today's call will closely follow the presentation, and we will refer to each slide number as we progress.



Firstly, I'll provide a summary overview of results and operational milestones, and then Peter will take you through a detailed analysis of our financial results for the