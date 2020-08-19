Full Year 2020 Integrated Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

John Ruthven - Integrated Research Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the FY '20 Results Briefing for Integrated Research. My name is John Ruthven, and I'm the CEO of IR. With me today is Peter Adams, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we posted our results presentation to the ASX website, which we will be talking to during this call. The agenda for today's call is, first, a summary overview of the results and operational milestones and then Peter will take you through a detailed analysis of our financial results for FY '20. We'll close out the session with a look at the key growth drivers going into FY '21 and finally, take some of your questions.



Before we get into the detail, let me highlight the 3 key points for today. Firstly, we are pleased to deliver record results. Revenue and net profit are both up 10%. We are working well remotely and continue to prioritize our employees' welfare and deliver great solutions for clients. Second, IR is a strong business. We have an excellent base of loyal Tier 1 customers and around 87% of our revenues recur.