Integrated Research Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Paul Brandling - Integrated Research Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Integrated Research Limited. My name is Paul Brandling, and I'm Chairman of the company.



To start proceedings, we acknowledge the traditional owners of the country from which we are presenting today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. And recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



The health and safety of our shareholders and our people is of paramount importance. In consideration of the potential health risk posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions on public gatherings, we have elected to hold the AGM as a virtual event. Every effort has been made to ensure the meeting is delivered in a way that allows you, our shareholders, to participate.



Today's meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of